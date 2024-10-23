This will really support us: Zelensky on $20 billion in US aid
Kyiv • UNN
The US will provide Ukraine with $20 billion in additional assistance from frozen russian assets. This is part of a $50 billion support package from the G7 and the EU that is important to implement this year.
The US decision to provide $20 billion will support Ukraine. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an evening address, UNN reports.
America has decided to provide $20 billion. These funds are secured by frozen russian assets. Part of the G7's decision to provide $50 billion for Ukraine is for our defense, for our resilience. This is what will really support us. It is important to implement this this year
