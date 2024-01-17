This is a matter of law and justice: Zelensky on the return of men of mobilization age who went abroad

If you are of mobilization age, according to Ukrainian law, you have to be in Ukraine. And then you will either fight or work. This is how President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the need for men of mobilization age who went abroad to return to Ukraine, a UNN correspondent reports.

"Explaining Ukraine's position on those boys who are of mobilization age but are abroad is not a complicated issue, it is a question of justice. This is not a question for women, people who are not of mobilization age, or children. They are free. This is a matter of law and justice. If you are of mobilization age, according to Ukrainian law, you have to be in Ukraine. And then you will fight or not fight. You will work," Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that the salary of one soldier is the taxes of 6-8 people.

"I have already given this example. In Ukraine, you can't just breathe the air, we are at war. Therefore, you either work or fight. Because the salary of one soldier is the taxes of 6-8 people. So this is a question of justice. You can work and not be at the front, it depends on the situation. But you have to pay taxes. In general, it's fair to pay taxes, but in times of war, it's a very acute issue. This is a matter of justice," Zelensky said.

He also commented on Ukraine's lack of military personnel.

"There are always not enough people. We are fighting against the Russian Federation, which does not count people. And it can mobilize its people because it mobilizes 'corpses'. They know that they are mobilizing 'corpses'. They are mobilizing meat. They don't care if this person comes back or not. We do care. That is why we will always be lacking against the state that keeps people as slaves and throws them under tanks," Zelensky said.

