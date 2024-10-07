They were carrying out repairs at state facilities: National Police raids construction company suspected of billions of dollars in losses to the state

On Monday, October 7, law enforcement officers announced a search of a construction company that carries out repair and construction work on state infrastructure facilities. The company is suspected of causing more than a billion hryvnias in budget losses. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Investigators of the National Police and operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine conducted urgent searches in a construction company that carries out repair and construction work on state infrastructure facilities.

The company is suspected of violating tender procedures and arbitrarily setting prices for the cost of work in different regions of Ukraine - the National Police said.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that officials of the business entity, by means of an “artificial” markup in the supply chain of inventory, unlawfully increased the cost of goods, entered false information into the acts of work performed, which caused losses to the state budget in especially large amounts - in the amount of more than one billion hryvnias.

It is noted that urgent searches at the places of work and residence of the company's officials were conducted in connection with the receipt of operational information that documents evidencing criminal activity may soon be destroyed.

The National Police emphasizes that the activities of are not blocked, it continues to operate as usual.

The investigation of other facts of misappropriation of budget funds during repair and construction works at state infrastructure facilities is ongoing within the framework of proceedings initiated under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Fraud committed on a large scale or by an organized group) and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Legalization of property obtained by criminal means by an organized group on a large scale) - the National Police summarized.

Recall

In the summer, law enforcement officers uncovered a large-scale scheme of embezzlement of budget funds for defense. 28 people are suspected of involvement in the crimes, and the total amount of losses is over UAH 1.5 billion.