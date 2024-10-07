They were carrying out repairs at state facilities: National Police raids construction company suspected of billions of dollars in losses to the state

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

They were carrying out repairs at state facilities: National Police raids construction company suspected of billions of dollars in losses to the state

Kyiv  •  UNN

 42899 views

Law enforcement officers conducted a search at a construction company working on state facilities. The company is suspected of causing more than a billion hryvnias in budget losses due to violations of tender procedures.

On Monday, October 7, law enforcement officers announced a search of a construction company that carries out repair and construction work on state infrastructure facilities. The company is suspected of causing more than a billion hryvnias in budget losses. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Investigators of the National Police and operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine conducted urgent searches in a construction company that carries out repair and construction work on state infrastructure facilities. 

The company is suspected of violating tender procedures and arbitrarily setting prices for the cost of work in different regions of Ukraine

- the National Police said. 

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that officials of the business entity, by means of an “artificial” markup in the supply chain of inventory, unlawfully increased the cost of goods, entered false information into the acts of work performed, which caused losses to the state budget in especially large amounts - in the amount of more than one billion hryvnias.

It is noted that urgent searches at the places of work and residence of the company's officials were conducted in connection with the receipt of operational information that documents evidencing criminal activity may soon be destroyed.

The National Police emphasizes that the activities of are not blocked, it continues to operate as usual.

The investigation of other facts of misappropriation of budget funds during repair and construction works at state infrastructure facilities is ongoing within the framework of proceedings initiated under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Fraud committed on a large scale or by an organized group) and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Legalization of property obtained by criminal means by an organized group on a large scale)

- the National Police summarized. 

Recall

In the summer, law enforcement officers uncovered a large-scale scheme of embezzlement of budget funds for defense. 28 people are suspected of involvement in the crimes, and the total amount of losses is over UAH 1.5 billion.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine

