An attempt was made to smuggle components for radio jammers from Ukraine to China, the State Customs Service reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

During the customs control of express shipments, customs officers reportedly found 44 metal boards with various markings. They were sent for examination.

"According to the expert opinion, the boards were identified as goods that have signs of components of radio frequency modules (boards) designed to generate and amplify signals of the appropriate frequency, which are used to create radio interference (jammers) to prevent the operation of any radio communication devices in the area of their operation," the customs service said.

That is, radio frequency modules (boards), as noted by the State Customs Service, have the characteristics of goods listed in the list of military goods, and the export of which, in accordance with the law, is carried out with the permission of the State Export Control Service.

"Due to the absence of an appropriate permit, a protocol on violation of customs rules was drawn up against the sender," the customs service said.

