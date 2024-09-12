They hide behind “care” for the sick and orphans: “Resistance” reveals new schemes for the export of children from the occupied territories to Russia

The occupiers are introducing new schemes to legalize the export of children from the TOT of Ukraine to Russia - they call it "evacuation" or "rehabilitation", trying to create the appearance of legality and humanity of their actions, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

"Under the guise of "caring" for the sick and orphans, the occupation authorities are organizing the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The collaborators call it "evacuation" or "rehabilitation", trying to create the appearance of legality and humanity of their actions," the statement reads.

According to Resistance, the Kremlin's henchmen launched such criminal activities on the basis of the Oduvanchyky children's hospice. Initially, it operated in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, but recently its activities have expanded to Luhansk region. Under the guise of comprehensive assistance to children with serious (including cancer) diseases, orphans and children deprived of parental care, the enemy is creating a basis for the further resettlement of young Ukrainians to Russia.

This "practice" is a gross violation of international law, in particular the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which protects children from forced displacement and separation from their families. These crimes can be stopped only after the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian lands, the National Resistance Center summarized.

