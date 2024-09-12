ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
They hide behind “care” for the sick and orphans: “Resistance” reveals new schemes for the export of children from the occupied territories to Russia

They hide behind “care” for the sick and orphans: “Resistance” reveals new schemes for the export of children from the occupied territories to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12447 views

Under the guise of “evacuation” and “rehabilitation,” the occupiers are forcibly taking Ukrainian children from the TOT to Russia. This activity is being carried out on the basis of the Oduvanchyky children's hospice and is a gross violation of international law.

The occupiers are introducing new schemes to legalize the export of children from the TOT of Ukraine to Russia - they call it "evacuation" or "rehabilitation", trying to create the appearance of legality and humanity of their actions, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

"Under the guise of "caring" for the sick and orphans, the occupation authorities are organizing the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The collaborators call it "evacuation" or "rehabilitation", trying to create the appearance of legality and humanity of their actions," the statement reads.

Invaders bring new propaganda literature to TOT for school year - CNS10.08.24, 02:52 • 92886 views

According to Resistance, the Kremlin's henchmen launched such criminal activities on the basis of the Oduvanchyky children's hospice. Initially, it operated in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, but recently its activities have expanded to Luhansk region. Under the guise of comprehensive assistance to children with serious (including cancer) diseases, orphans and children deprived of parental care, the enemy is creating a basis for the further resettlement of young Ukrainians to Russia.

This "practice" is a gross violation of international law, in particular the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which protects children from forced displacement and separation from their families. These crimes can be stopped only after the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian lands, the National Resistance Center summarized.

Russia is forcing schoolchildren in the occupied territories to wear uniforms from the Second World War - CNS07.09.24, 20:55 • 25130 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

