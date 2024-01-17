"They don't have such rights" - Lubinets about TCR employees who detain people on the streets

Territorial Centres of Recruitment employees have no right to take away documents and physically detain Ukrainian citizens. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in an interview with NV, UNN reports.

The main issue raised by Ukrainian citizens is the inconsistency of the TCR's mandate. This is when they demand to check documents, take away documents and physically detain Ukrainian citizens. They have no such rights, Lubinets said.

He noted that he was outraged by cases when TCR employees used physical force against Ukrainian citizens.

"In this case, I was informed that criminal proceedings had been opened," Lubinets said.

When asked how frequent are the cases when a person is walking down the street and his or her TCR is taken into a minibus and driven away, Lubinets replied: "I won't say that they are systemic, that there are many of them, but we are also approached with such cases... I open proceedings and send all requests. We also sent monitoring checks to some TCRs.

The Ombudsman said that he then raises this issue at the management level when information about abuse of rights by TCR employees is confirmed, so that disciplinary proceedings are opened against them, and senior management decides on punishment for their subordinates.

Addendum

The SBI is investigating at least 300 criminal proceedings regarding violations by TCR and military medical commissions employees.