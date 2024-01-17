"They don't have such rights" - Lubinets about TCR employees who detain people on the streets

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
"They don't have such rights" - Lubinets about TCR employees who detain people on the streets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22286 views

Lubinets commented on the cases of TCR employees detaining people on the streets

Territorial Centres of Recruitment employees have no right to take away documents and physically detain Ukrainian citizens. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in an interview with NV, UNN reports.

The main issue raised by Ukrainian citizens is the inconsistency of the TCR's mandate. This is when they demand to check documents, take away documents and physically detain Ukrainian citizens. They have no such rights,

Lubinets said.

He noted that he was outraged by cases when TCR employees used physical force against Ukrainian citizens.

"In this case, I was informed that criminal proceedings had been opened," Lubinets said.

When asked how frequent are the cases when a person is walking down the street and his or her TCR is taken into a minibus and driven away, Lubinets replied: "I won't say that they are systemic, that there are many of them, but we are also approached with such cases... I open proceedings and send all requests. We also sent monitoring checks to some TCRs.

The Ombudsman said that he then raises this issue at the management level when information about abuse of rights by TCR employees is confirmed, so that disciplinary proceedings are opened against them, and senior management decides on punishment for their subordinates.

Addendum 

The SBI is investigating at least 300 criminal proceedings regarding violations by TCR and military medical commissions employees.

Anna Murashko

Society

