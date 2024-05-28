They discussed the supply of air defense systems and the authorization to launch strikes on Russian territory: Umerov speaks online at EU Council meeting

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN
March 1, 11:22 AM

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon
March 1, 11:59 AM

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

They discussed the supply of air defense systems and the authorization to launch strikes on Russian territory: Umerov speaks online at EU Council meeting

They discussed the supply of air defense systems and the authorization to launch strikes on Russian territory: Umerov speaks online at EU Council meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, on a working visit to the frontline, took part in an online meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council and called for additional air defense systems, support for Ukraine's decision to strike at Russian territory with the weapons provided, and consideration of using frozen Russian assets to purchase defense products for Ukraine.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, while on a working visit to the frontline, took part in an online meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council with defense ministers. The minister called for additional air defense systems and support for Ukraine's decision to strike Russian territory with the provided weapons, as well as to consider the possibility of using frozen Russian assets.
Umerov wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

Details

According to Umerov, today, while on a working visit to the frontline, he took part in an online speech at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council with the participation of defense ministers.

He also called on the partners to support Ukraine's decision to strike at the territory of Russia with the weapons provided and to consider the possibility of using the frozen Russian assets in Europe to purchase defense products for Ukraine.

- Umerov wrote.

Our defense industry can produce more, but it requires additional funds. We are actively upgrading combat units to strengthen the Armed Forces. In this regard, I have invited each of the allied countries to take patronage of one of the following brigades to equip it
- Umerov added.

Image

Our defense industry can produce more, but it requires additional funds. We are actively upgrading combat units to strengthen the Armed Forces. In this regard, I have invited each of the allied countries to take patronage of one of the following brigades to equip it

- Umerov added.
Image

Recall

The EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) will train 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of summer 2024, expanding training to maritime and airborne areas, and the EU Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM) will increase support for Ukrainian law enforcement agencies in the liberated territories and related reforms.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

