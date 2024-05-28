They discussed the supply of air defense systems and the authorization to launch strikes on Russian territory: Umerov speaks online at EU Council meeting

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, while on a working visit to the frontline, took part in an online meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council with defense ministers. The minister called for additional air defense systems and support for Ukraine's decision to strike Russian territory with the provided weapons, as well as to consider the possibility of using frozen Russian assets.

According to Umerov, today, while on a working visit to the frontline, he took part in an online speech at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council with the participation of defense ministers.

All the needs of the military are best felt here, so it was a good opportunity to inform our allies about the situation on the battlefield from the first hand of our defenders. First of all, we critically need additional air defense systems and missiles for them. Patriot systems will help keep Russian aircraft at a distance insufficient to reach their targets with guided bombs - Umerov wrote.

He also called on the partners to support Ukraine's decision to strike at the territory of Russia with the weapons provided and to consider the possibility of using the frozen Russian assets in Europe to purchase defense products for Ukraine.

Our defense industry can produce more, but it requires additional funds. We are actively upgrading combat units to strengthen the Armed Forces. In this regard, I have invited each of the allied countries to take patronage of one of the following brigades to equip it - Umerov added.

The EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) will train 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of summer 2024, expanding training to maritime and airborne areas, and the EU Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM) will increase support for Ukrainian law enforcement agencies in the liberated territories and related reforms.