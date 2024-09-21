They discussed the needs of the Defense Forces for critical weapons: Syrskyi talks to French general

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a regular phone conversation with Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic General Thierry Bourcart. They discussed the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in critical weapons, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

"I thanked General Thierry Bourcart, the Government and people of France for their steadfast military and political support of Ukraine. He expressed special gratitude for the weapons (primarily air defense systems), military equipment and ammunition provided.

He informed about the current strategic situation and the course of hostilities in various frontline areas," said Syrsky.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, focused the attention of his French counterpart on the war crimes of the Russian aggressors, in particular on the continuation of missile and air strikes on critical infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as indiscriminate massive attacks on civilian targets.

"We discussed the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces for critical weapons, military equipment, ammunition and equipment.

As a result of the conversation, we agreed on joint efforts to develop Ukrainian-French military cooperation," summarized Syrskyi.