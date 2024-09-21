They discussed the needs of the Defense Forces for critical weapons: Syrskyi talks to French general

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 54873 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 40716 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 82814 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 57774 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 54222 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187283 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192525 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181984 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209029 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197545 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147205 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146666 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150977 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142037 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158606 views
They discussed the needs of the Defense Forces for critical weapons: Syrskyi talks to French general

They discussed the needs of the Defense Forces for critical weapons: Syrskyi talks to French general

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28909 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with Chief of the Joint Staff of the French Armed Forces Burkar. They discussed Ukraine's needs for critical weapons and France's military support.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a regular phone conversation with Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic General Thierry Bourcart. They discussed the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in critical weapons, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

"I thanked General Thierry Bourcart, the Government and people of France for their steadfast military and political support of Ukraine. He expressed special gratitude for the weapons (primarily air defense systems), military equipment and ammunition provided.

He informed about the current strategic situation and the course of hostilities in various frontline areas," said Syrsky.

Syrskyi held a closed meeting with commanders of unmanned systems units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what tasks he set06.09.24, 21:55 • 78981 view

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, focused the attention of his French counterpart on the war crimes of the Russian aggressors, in particular on the continuation of missile and air strikes on critical infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as indiscriminate massive attacks on civilian targets.

"We discussed the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces for critical weapons, military equipment, ammunition and equipment.

As a result of the conversation, we agreed on joint efforts to develop Ukrainian-French military cooperation," summarized Syrskyi.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
franceFrance
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

