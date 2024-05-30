There will be no shutdown schedules for enterprises that import 80% of their electricity consumption - Shmygal

The Cabinet of ministers adopted a resolution that stipulates that shutdown schedules will not be applied to enterprises that import 80% of their electricity consumption. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

"Shutdown schedules will not apply to businesses that import 80% of their electricity consumption. adopted a corresponding resolution today," Shmygal said in Telegram.

According to him, this way they establish justice for electricity importers.

The head of government added that "this will allow such enterprises to work smoothly and stably, and at the same time reduce the power shortage in the energy system, which means there will be more light in the homes of Ukrainians.

Recall

At the last meeting of the government, a resolution was adopted obliging regional power companies to ensure a uniform and fair sequence of blackouts of light. Critical infrastructure facilities, hospitals, military enterprises, and enterprises performing mobilization tasks will have priority energy supply.