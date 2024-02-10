There is ice on the roads in Kyiv, drivers are urged to be careful

Kyivavtodor's 271 vehicles are used to remove ice from Kyiv's roads. First of all, city roads, bridges, descents and ascents are treated with anti-icing materials. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports .

Details

518 employees of Kyivavtodor, consisting of 68 manual cleaning teams, are clearing snow and treating approaches to pedestrian crossings, sidewalks, and public transport stops.

The company's 398 employees and 56 units of equipment, as well as specialists and equipment from management companies, are involved in de-icing the adjacent territories and green areas.

According to the Ukrainian Weather Center, today, February 10, there will be sleet with rain in the capital, ice at night and in the morning, and icy conditions on the roads.

Drivers were urged to be careful and cautious on the roads.

Fighting snow and ice: 133 units of special equipment are on the roads in Kyiv region