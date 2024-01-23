There is an idea to tie VAT refunds to the return of foreign currency earnings: the Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers are finalizing the legalization of grain exports

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104640 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114330 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144833 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141030 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178079 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172373 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285463 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178316 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 38793 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 42292 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 52815 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73387 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 39822 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 104629 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285459 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252560 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237615 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262772 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73387 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144825 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107697 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107637 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123688 views
Actual
There is an idea to tie VAT refunds to the return of foreign currency earnings: the Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers are finalizing the legalization of grain exports

There is an idea to tie VAT refunds to the return of foreign currency earnings: the Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers are finalizing the legalization of grain exports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 154733 views

The Ukrainian government and the Verkhovna Rada are developing a strategy to combat "black" grain exports, including a possible linkage of VAT refunds to the return of foreign currency earnings.

The government and the Verkhovna Rada continue to look for mechanisms to combat the export of "black" grain. One idea is to link VAT refunds to the return of foreign currency earnings. This was stated by MP Mykola Kucher in a commentary to UNN.

Details

He reminded that at the end of November, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law on de-shadowing grain exports (10169-2 - ed.). However, the document does not solve the main task facing the government and the Verkhovna Rada - ensuring the return of foreign exchange earnings. Therefore, consideration of the draft law was suspended, and its text is currently being finalized by the CMU and the Tax Committee.

The CMU, together with the committee (the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxes and Customs Policy - ed.), is trying to solve this problem. For example, the CMU has an idea to link VAT refunds to the return of foreign currency earnings. There will either be a new bill or the government will submit a revised one 

- Kucher said.

Add

It should be noted that the draft laws on de-shadowing grain exports were based on the order of the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, dated August 18, 2023. A week before, a new corridor had started operating, and it turned out that some of the grain exported was not accounted for. Therefore, the UAC decided to develop and to introduce a "white" export mechanism, proposing to register tax invoices before exporting grain. It somewhat complicated the export process and caused dissatisfaction among market players. Now they have to submit declarations in advance, and the regulatory authorities have to check them before the ship leaves Ukraine.

On the one hand, the new rules have complicated the process of exporting grain, and on the other hand, they have also made it more difficult to withdraw funds from the country, which according to various sources are estimated at billions of dollars.

 Draft law #10169-2 is aimed at exporting white grain and generally does not contradict the scheme proposed by Kiper, Kucher says. But now the question is whether it will be enshrined in law.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

Contact us about advertising