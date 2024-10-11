There is a total shortage of personnel on the labor market in the occupied Crimea - CNS

There is a shortage of personnel in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is due to the fact that the population is leaving the region because of the fear of increased hostilities. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN.

Thus, the labor market is sinking due to a shortage of labor. While government agencies are trying to solve the problem with high salaries for the region and rotations of Russian touring artists, the problem remains in the private sector, - the statement said.

The CNS notes that during the Russian rule, Crimea turned into an open-air military base where security forces, soldiers and their staff live. However, during the war, living on a base is dangerous and it is logical that civilians choose to leave the region.

