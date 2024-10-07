People's guards should appear in the TOT of Ukraine to attract volunteers. But the occupation authorities are forcing the local population to join. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

People's militias are to appear by the end of 2024 on the streets of cities under the control of the Russian occupiers.

According to preliminary data, the people's guards will work on a "voluntary" basis. However, the local population is facing pressure from the occupation authorities to join these units.

However, since the Russians have a plan for the number of such "volunteers," the local population is already being forced to join and create such groups of volunteers at police stations - noted in the CNS.

According to the CNS, the "backbone" of the people's militias will be composed mainly of Cossacks, as well as people who have been discharged from the army or law enforcement agencies due to injuries. The main task of these units is to ensure "order," which in reality means total control over the population.

Their main task is to help the security forces maintain "order". By "order" we mean total control to identify pro-Ukrainian people, persecute them, and persuade them to cooperate with the enemy, - Sprotyv added.

Recall

The occupiers have transported another batch of grain from Mariupol to Russia. The total amount of grain stolen through the port of Mariupol this year exceeded 180 thousand tons.