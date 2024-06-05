There is a possibility that the Russian Federation will focus on attempts to break through the defense in the directions of Pokrovsky, Mirnograd and Selidovo-Voloshin

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 45360 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101318 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144551 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149108 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244747 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172969 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164464 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148174 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222675 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113006 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 79608 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 79608 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 110885 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110885 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 39422 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 52484 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 89423 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 89423 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244747 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244747 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222675 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222675 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209006 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234904 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 221880 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221880 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 45360 views

06:49 PM • 45360 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 26765 views

05:32 PM • 26765 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 31785 views

04:47 PM • 31785 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 110885 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110885 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112663 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112663 views
There is a possibility that the Russian Federation will focus on attempts to break through the defense in the directions of Pokrovsky, Mirnograd and Selidovo-Voloshin

There is a possibility that the Russian Federation will focus on attempts to break through the defense in the directions of Pokrovsky, Mirnograd and Selidovo-Voloshin
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 15879 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15879 views

Voloshin noted that after Russia threw a lot of forces to capture Ocheretino, they break through to the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka Highway, conduct considerable assault operations there.

There is a possibility that the main efforts of Russian troops will be focused on trying to break through the Ukrainian defense and develop an offensive in the directions of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Mirnograd and Selidovo. This was announced by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"There is a possibility that the main efforts of the Russian troops will be focused on trying to break through our defenses and develop an offensive in the directions of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Mirnograd and Selidovo. After all, the enemy will make its way to the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka Highway. Therefore, it conducts active assault operations near these settlements," Voloshin said.

He noted that after Russia threw a lot of forces to capture Ocheretino, they break through to the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka Highway, conduct considerable assault operations there.

"They are trying to squeeze through as well as in small groups, but our soldiers are destroying them there and doing everything possible to suspend the enemy's advance in that direction," Voloshin said.

The number of battles has more than doubled: the greatest enemy activity is recorded in the Pokrovsky direction05.06.24, 15:29 • 20539 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

