There is a possibility that the Russian Federation will focus on attempts to break through the defense in the directions of Pokrovsky, Mirnograd and Selidovo-Voloshin

There is a possibility that the main efforts of Russian troops will be focused on trying to break through the Ukrainian defense and develop an offensive in the directions of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Mirnograd and Selidovo. This was announced by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"There is a possibility that the main efforts of the Russian troops will be focused on trying to break through our defenses and develop an offensive in the directions of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Mirnograd and Selidovo. After all, the enemy will make its way to the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka Highway. Therefore, it conducts active assault operations near these settlements," Voloshin said.

He noted that after Russia threw a lot of forces to capture Ocheretino, they break through to the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka Highway, conduct considerable assault operations there.

"They are trying to squeeze through as well as in small groups, but our soldiers are destroying them there and doing everything possible to suspend the enemy's advance in that direction," Voloshin said.

