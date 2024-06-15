Russian media, including TASS and RIA Novosti, are present at the Peace Summit in Switzerland. This is reported by Radio Liberty, UNN .

The following media outlets are present there: RIA Novosti, TASS, Kommersant, Medusa, and Dozhd.

This was reportedly the position of Switzerland, the host neutral party in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Addendum

As of today , 101 countries and international organizations have registered for the first Inaugural Peace Summit.

The Communiqué of the Peace Summit will be open for countries that did not attend the Summit to join it. This will be done by openly and officially declaring their position.