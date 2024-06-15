There are Russian journalists at the Peace Summit - media
Kyiv • UNN
Russian media outlets such as TASS, RIA Novosti, Kommersant, Medusa, and Dozhd participate in the Swiss Peace Summit, in line with Switzerland's position as a neutral party in the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Russian media, including TASS and RIA Novosti, are present at the Peace Summit in Switzerland. This is reported by Radio Liberty, UNN .
The following media outlets are present there: RIA Novosti, TASS, Kommersant, Medusa, and Dozhd.
This was reportedly the position of Switzerland, the host neutral party in the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Addendum
As of today , 101 countries and international organizations have registered for the first Inaugural Peace Summit.
The Communiqué of the Peace Summit will be open for countries that did not attend the Summit to join it. This will be done by openly and officially declaring their position.