There are no threats to the Kyiv HPP dam - Head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis



There are currently no threats to the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.



There are no threats to the Kyiv HPP dam. It is impossible to destroy it with missiles. There is no point in comparing it to the Kherson region - there was an explosion from the inside. The Russians are using this topic in the media to stir up panic, nothing more - Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

Context

Earlier, social media spread information that during the massive attack, Russians had hit the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant in Vyshhorod. Publics published videos and photos of the aftermath of the attack.

