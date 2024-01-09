There are no restrictions on the movement of Ukrainians in the EU – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied the information that Ukrainians have allegedly been restricted from traveling within the European Union. This was reported by the Foreign Ministry, according to UNN.

Reports of "restrictions on the movement of Ukrainians within the EU" and similar are unfounded and untrue. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges to rely exclusively on information from official sources, including the Ministry's official website, as well as social media and foreign diplomatic missions. - the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Details

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry added that for information on changes in the rules of entry or conditions for Ukrainians abroad, one should contact the embassies or consulates of the respective country.

Recall

Ukraine has launched an electronic system called eChezhda, which will facilitate the passage of checkpoints.