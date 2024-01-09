There are no restrictions on the movement of Ukrainians in the EU – MFA
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies claims of EU travel restrictions on Ukrainians, urging people to rely on official sources for reliable information.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied the information that Ukrainians have allegedly been restricted from traveling within the European Union. This was reported by the Foreign Ministry, according to UNN.
Reports of "restrictions on the movement of Ukrainians within the EU" and similar are unfounded and untrue. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges to rely exclusively on information from official sources, including the Ministry's official website, as well as social media and foreign diplomatic missions.
Details
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry added that for information on changes in the rules of entry or conditions for Ukrainians abroad, one should contact the embassies or consulates of the respective country.
Recall
Ukraine has launched an electronic system called eChezhda, which will facilitate the passage of checkpoints.