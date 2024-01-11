There are difficulties, but the fighters are holding their positions and expanding the bridgehead: Humeniuk on the situation in Krynky

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104590 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114296 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144792 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141005 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178062 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172367 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285438 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178315 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167321 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 38650 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 42121 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 52676 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73187 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 39646 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 104590 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285438 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252543 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237597 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262756 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73187 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144792 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107691 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107631 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123683 views
There are difficulties, but the fighters are holding their positions and expanding the bridgehead: Humeniuk on the situation in Krynky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41825 views

Ukrainian troops hold their positions on the left bank of Kherson, expanding the bridgehead in Krynky despite logistical problems and enemy shelling.

The situation on the left bank of the Kherson region is difficult, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are managing to hold their positions and continue to expand their foothold in Krynky.

Natalia Gumenyuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Under such conditions, both weather and the ratio of forces and means, the work of expanding the bridgehead is extremely difficult because of the complexity of logistics. There are difficulties with the use of certain equipment. However, we manage to hold our positions and continue to expand the bridgehead (in Krynky - ed.) despite the fact that the enemy has resumed assault operations

- Humeniuk said.

She noted that over the past day, the enemy made 11 assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but without success.

Over the past day, the enemy lost 18 occupants, 3 boats trying to maneuver in the straits, 2 guns and 3 ammunition points

- Humeniuk added.

The spokeswoman added that after unsuccessful attacks, the enemy returns to its positions and prepares new attacks.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 367,620 people, 6,050 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

