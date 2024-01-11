There are difficulties, but the fighters are holding their positions and expanding the bridgehead: Humeniuk on the situation in Krynky

The situation on the left bank of the Kherson region is difficult, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are managing to hold their positions and continue to expand their foothold in Krynky.

Natalia Gumenyuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Under such conditions, both weather and the ratio of forces and means, the work of expanding the bridgehead is extremely difficult because of the complexity of logistics. There are difficulties with the use of certain equipment. However, we manage to hold our positions and continue to expand the bridgehead (in Krynky - ed.) despite the fact that the enemy has resumed assault operations - Humeniuk said.

She noted that over the past day, the enemy made 11 assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but without success.

Over the past day, the enemy lost 18 occupants, 3 boats trying to maneuver in the straits, 2 guns and 3 ammunition points - Humeniuk added.

The spokeswoman added that after unsuccessful attacks, the enemy returns to its positions and prepares new attacks.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 367,620 people, 6,050 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.