There are arrivals in occupied Tokmak - Fedorov

There are arrivals in the temporarily occupied Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

"Tokmak. the Russians are already tired of counting arrivals," Fedorov wrote.

Earlier, Fedorov wrote that explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk.

"Berdiansk. Residents report explosions. They can be heard well in the port area and from the Azov side," Fedorov said.

Addendum

On August 13, there was a "cotton" in occupied Mariupol. There were hits to the Russian barracks at the Ilyich International Financial Center near the 3rd Depot.