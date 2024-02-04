The World Defense Exhibition kicked off in Saudi Arabia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102192 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129017 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130090 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171566 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169428 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275799 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177862 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244462 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101809 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 87061 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 83668 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 96019 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 36751 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275799 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244462 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229677 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255124 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241001 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4915 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129017 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103764 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103889 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120191 views
The World Defense Exhibition kicked off in Saudi Arabia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32521 views

The second World Arms Exhibition has begun in Riyadh, showcasing the latest defense industry innovations from more than 750 companies from 65 countries.

One of the leading security and defense exhibitions in the Middle East kicked off in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday. The event brought together hundreds of companies from around the world working in the defense sector, writes UNN.

The World Defense Exhibition is being held in the Saudi capital for the second time since its debut in 2022. Foreign media report that it showcases the latest innovations in the defense sector.

This year's theme was "Equipment for Tomorrow". It is reported that the exhibition space was sold out five months before the event, despite the fact that this year's exhibition space has been increased by 25%.  

The defense exhibition will last five days and will be attended by more than 750 representatives of the defense sector from more than 65 countries. It is noted that in 2022, the volume of orders and agreements based on the results of the exhibition amounted to almost $8 billion.

The event is attended by companies from Turkey, China, USA and rf.

On the first day of the exhibition, Turkey's fifth-generation PARS ALPHA 8X8 armored personnel carrier produced by FNSS was unveiled.

According to media reports, features of the PARS ALPHA 8X8 include a unique distribution of interior space, where the power group is separated by a compartment for the driver and other personnel, as well as mine and ballistic protection. The dimensions of the armored personnel carrier have been reduced and its power output reaches 700 horsepower.

High-tech means and a new philosophy of training and warfare: Zaluzhnyi on the main goals for 202401.02.2024, 21:00 • 27169 views

Other important features of the PARS ALPHA 8X8 are the adjustable hydropneumatic suspension, which allows for variable ground clearance, and the ability to lift the vehicle in high-mine environments. These technical features, according to the creators, make the PARS ALPHA 8X8 effective for various tasks over the next 30-40 years.

 Also at the exhibition, European company Milrem Robotics presented THeMIS advanced unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), which significantly improve combat operations while reducing manpower requirements. The THeMIS Combat and THeMIS Cargo UGVs, developed by Milrem Robotics, are on display.

It is expected that some of the most discussed issues at the exhibition will be the use of artificial intelligence in the defense sector, as well as electric-powered vehicles.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the WorldTechnologies

