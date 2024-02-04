The World Defense Exhibition kicked off in Saudi Arabia

One of the leading security and defense exhibitions in the Middle East kicked off in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday. The event brought together hundreds of companies from around the world working in the defense sector, writes UNN.

The World Defense Exhibition is being held in the Saudi capital for the second time since its debut in 2022. Foreign media report that it showcases the latest innovations in the defense sector.

This year's theme was "Equipment for Tomorrow". It is reported that the exhibition space was sold out five months before the event, despite the fact that this year's exhibition space has been increased by 25%.

The defense exhibition will last five days and will be attended by more than 750 representatives of the defense sector from more than 65 countries. It is noted that in 2022, the volume of orders and agreements based on the results of the exhibition amounted to almost $8 billion.

The event is attended by companies from Turkey, China, USA and rf.

On the first day of the exhibition, Turkey's fifth-generation PARS ALPHA 8X8 armored personnel carrier produced by FNSS was unveiled.

According to media reports, features of the PARS ALPHA 8X8 include a unique distribution of interior space, where the power group is separated by a compartment for the driver and other personnel, as well as mine and ballistic protection. The dimensions of the armored personnel carrier have been reduced and its power output reaches 700 horsepower.

Other important features of the PARS ALPHA 8X8 are the adjustable hydropneumatic suspension, which allows for variable ground clearance, and the ability to lift the vehicle in high-mine environments. These technical features, according to the creators, make the PARS ALPHA 8X8 effective for various tasks over the next 30-40 years.

Also at the exhibition, European company Milrem Robotics presented THeMIS advanced unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), which significantly improve combat operations while reducing manpower requirements. The THeMIS Combat and THeMIS Cargo UGVs, developed by Milrem Robotics, are on display.

It is expected that some of the most discussed issues at the exhibition will be the use of artificial intelligence in the defense sector, as well as electric-powered vehicles.

