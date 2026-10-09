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Widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner urged Jessica Biel to reconsider her role in the film "Playmates"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

Crystal Hefner urged people not to romanticize Playboy in the film «Playmates». The movie is inspired by the director’s childhood memories.

Widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner urged Jessica Biel to reconsider her role in the film "Playmates"

The widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner expressed her disapproval, nearly a decade after his death, of a coming-of-age film inspired by her late husband. UNN reports this, citing Deadline.

Details

Crystal Hefner, who was married to him from 2012 until his death at the age of 91 in 2017, shared a screenshot of a private Instagram message she sent to Jessica Biel, asking her to "reconsider her decision" to play Hugh’s fictional wife in Lorraine Nicholson’s Searchlight film "Playmates."

"Please reconsider your role as Hugh Hefner’s ‘wife’ if this film is intended to romanticize him or the Playboy world," Crystal wrote in the message. "I was, in fact, his wife and experienced sexual, emotional, financial, and physical abuse in that relationship. Many other women have also come forward with allegations of rape, coercion, drug use, and exploitation. There are also deeply troubling concerns involving minors. I hope everyone involved in this film will take the time to listen to the women who experienced this before helping Hollywood turn it into nostalgia."

Written and directed by Nicholson and inspired by her childhood friendship with Hugh Hefner’s children, "Playmates" is described as a Los Angeles coming-of-age story about 13-year-old "know-it-all" Elle (played by Indiana Elle), who considers the Playboy Mansion her second home. While staying at the mansion, Elle meets Anna (Lily-Rose Depp), one of seven contenders for the title of "Playmate of the Month." They form an unlikely friendship and try to help each other get what each wants most: a magazine cover and a boyfriend.

Crystal added in her post: "As for the film, I hope it will not glorify Hugh Hefner. With women in the leading roles, I hope the film will ultimately convey a message of empowerment: that women can find fulfillment, independence, and a sense of self outside of Playboy."

According to the outlet, Bill Pullman plays Hugh Hefner, and Biel’s character is a fictional role not inspired by any of his three wives.

Following Hugh Hefner’s death in 2017, Crystal spoke openly about the toxic atmosphere at the Playboy Mansion and the abuse she says she experienced during her time there, while other Playboy models have shared similar experiences in recent years, the outlet notes.

Gravesite next to Marilyn Monroe and Playboy founder Hugh Hefner sold at auction01.04.24, 17:55 • 27202 views

Julia Shramko

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