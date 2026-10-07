The WHO requested information from Russia about a possible second case of plague in Siberia

The World Health Organization has requested additional information from Russia about a possible second case of plague in Siberia following reports of the death of an employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute from severe pneumonia. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced this on the social media platform X, reports UNN.

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It is noted that the WHO has been monitoring reports of the death of an employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute from the outset. The woman died on October 2 after being hospitalized with severe pneumonia. Initial media reports said it was pneumonic plague, which she may have contracted in the laboratory as a result of accidental contact with the infection.

In response to a WHO request as part of an assessment under the International Health Regulations, Russian health authorities stated that no cases of plague had been recorded in the Irkutsk region recently.

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According to the Russian side, an epidemiological investigation was conducted, preventive and anti-epidemic measures were taken, and people who had contact with the deceased were placed under medical supervision and examined. According to the Russian health authorities, no pathogens posing a high threat were detected among them, and medical monitoring of all contact persons has already been completed.

The WHO is in contact with Russian health authorities and has offered technical support. The WHO requested additional information to determine the cause of the severe pneumonia, identify the pathogen that prompted public health measures, and verify media reports about a second employee with pneumonia of unknown etiology - Ghebreyesus noted.

According to him, the timely, complete, and transparent exchange of information in accordance with the International Health Regulations is crucial for verifying conflicting reports and accurately assessing potential risks to public health.

In the Russian Federation, a young woman died of plague: nearly 200 people who had contact with her were hospitalized