The wheat harvest is currently forecast at about 21 million tons - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Today, the forecast for the wheat harvest in Ukraine is about 21 million tons, barley - about 5 million tons, and rapeseed - 4 million tons, which exceeds the average for the last decade. This was announced by the acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, "this year the weather conditions were such that the ripening of all crops, and the harvesting, respectively, is two to three weeks earlier than the average." "In fact, we have three main winter crops - winter wheat, barley and rapeseed. There is also winter rye, but its area is much smaller," the acting minister said.

"If we look at the preliminary forecast of production volumes of these crops, we plan to harvest about 21 million tons of wheat, about 5 million tons of barley and about 4 million tons of rapeseed. This is a good figure, higher than the average for the last decade. Therefore, we can say that despite the fact that the harvest starts much earlier, it did not have any negative critical consequences or impact on the final yield and gross harvest," Vysotsky said.

According to him, our country needs about 6 million tons of wheat for domestic consumption. The rest of the wheat will be exported.

"If we look at wheat, our domestic consumption is currently about 6 million tons. That is, we can clearly understand that no matter what the final harvest will be, whether 21 million tons or 22.5 million tons, it will not affect domestic consumption. Because domestic consumption... it will be 100% guaranteed and secured. (...) Final production will affect exports. If more crops are harvested, there will be more exports. (...) The domestic market will be fully supplied with the necessary products, and the surplus will be exported. Therefore, the final export figure will depend on the final gross production of all crops, including wheat," Vysotsky said.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy has improved the harvest of grains and oilseeds by 5%