The Ministry of Agrarian Policy has improved the harvest of grains and oilseeds by 5%

This year's harvest of grains and oilseeds in Ukraine is expected to reach about 77 million tons, which is more than 5% more than the spring forecast, with the grain harvest estimated at 56 million tons and the oilseeds harvest at 21 million tons. This was announced by the acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky during a telethon, UNN reports.

As of today, the total grain harvest is expected to be about 56 million tons, and the oilseed harvest is expected to be about 21 million tons. That is, a total of about 77 million tons is expected. This is as of today. Spring crops, such as corn, have only just started to grow actively, so the results will be clear at the end of the year. But today we can actually improve the forecast by 3 million tons, or about 5% upwards, compared to the spring - Vysotsky said.

According to him, this year's harvest has a similar trend to last year's.

Recall

In the spring, the harvest of grains and oilseeds was forecasted by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy to be about 74 million tons this year.