The weather will deteriorate overnight: thunderstorms and rain are expected across almost all of Ukraine tomorrow

Tomorrow, June 20, a significant deterioration in weather conditions is expected in the northern and most western regions of Ukraine. This was warned by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, thunderstorms are expected in the northern and most western regions tonight (June 19-20 - ed.), and during the day - throughout the territory, except for the west - the SES warned.

Also, in some areas of the central, southern and eastern regions, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s (hazard level I, yellow) will be observed during the day.

❗️У A thunderstorm is expected in Kyiv and the region! ❗️Тримайтеся away from billboards, power lines, trees and building structures that could come down - the rescuers summarized.

Forecasters at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said that an air mass from northwestern Europe will arrive in Ukraine, along with short-term rains and thunderstorms.