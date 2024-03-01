"The water is coming": the Dnipro river level in Kyiv has risen by 65 cm amid spring floods, but no danger is recorded

Due to increased water discharges from the Kyiv Reservoir, the water level in the Dnipro River in Kyiv has risen by 65 cm over the past 8 days, which has led to initial flooding of the floodplain, but there is no danger at present, no emergency flooding has been recorded in the city, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Friday, UNN reports.

As a result of increased water discharges from the Kyiv Reservoir due to the missed spring floods on the Dnipro River, the water level within the city of Kyiv is rising by about 6 cm per day, with initial flooding of the floodplain. The water is coming - over the past 8 days, the Dnipro river level within Kyiv has risen by about 65 cm. But there is no danger at the moment. No emergency flooding has been reported in the city - Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Reportedly, the level of danger of hydrological phenomena is I (yellow). "Industrial facilities and residential areas of the city are not at risk of flooding. Monitoring of this year's floods is ongoing," the KCMA said.

As of 08:00, the water level in the Dnipro River in Kyiv near the Metro Bridge is 567 cm above the "0" post (92.67 m according to the Baltic Altitude System). The water temperature is 2.4 degrees.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on March 1-5, as a result of water discharges from the Kyiv Reservoir, the Dnipro River in Kyiv may experience sharp fluctuations in water levels with short-term flooding of floodplains and low-lying riverine areas.

