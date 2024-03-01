$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 43950 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 173485 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101806 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 350076 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284764 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207757 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 241370 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253994 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160130 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372698 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"The water is coming": the Dnipro river level in Kyiv has risen by 65 cm amid spring floods, but no danger is recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50261 views

Due to increased water discharges from the Kyiv Reservoir, the water level in the Dnipro River in Kyiv has risen by 65 cm over the past 8 days, which has led to initial flooding of floodplains, but does not pose a threat to the city.

"The water is coming": the Dnipro river level in Kyiv has risen by 65 cm amid spring floods, but no danger is recorded

Due to increased water discharges from the Kyiv Reservoir, the water level in the Dnipro River in Kyiv has risen by 65 cm over the past 8 days, which has led to initial flooding of the floodplain, but there is no danger at present, no emergency flooding has been recorded in the city, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Friday, UNN reports.

As a result of increased water discharges from the Kyiv Reservoir due to the missed spring floods on the Dnipro River, the water level within the city of Kyiv is rising by about 6 cm per day, with initial flooding of the floodplain. The water is coming - over the past 8 days, the Dnipro river level within Kyiv has risen by about 65 cm. But there is no danger at the moment. No emergency flooding has been reported in the city

- Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Reportedly, the level of danger of hydrological phenomena is I (yellow). "Industrial facilities and residential areas of the city are not at risk of flooding. Monitoring of this year's floods is ongoing," the KCMA said.

As of 08:00, the water level in the Dnipro River in Kyiv near the Metro Bridge is 567 cm above the "0" post (92.67 m according to the Baltic Altitude System). The water temperature is 2.4 degrees.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on March 1-5, as a result of water discharges from the Kyiv Reservoir, the Dnipro River in Kyiv may experience sharp fluctuations in water levels with short-term flooding of floodplains and low-lying riverine areas.

Minister: Ministry of Environment understands how to minimize the consequences of possible spring floods29.02.24, 16:51 • 24895 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Dnipro
Baltic Sea
