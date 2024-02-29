$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37047 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 141538 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 85903 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 311394 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 258765 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199378 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235929 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252689 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158820 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372386 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Minister: Ministry of Environment understands how to minimize the consequences of possible spring floods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24895 views

The Ministry of Environment understands how to minimize any negative impact from possible spring floods this year, based on lessons learned from last year's record floods.

Minister: Ministry of Environment understands how to minimize the consequences of possible spring floods

The Ministry of Environment has an understanding of how to minimize any negative impact of this year's possible spring flood. Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Last year's flood was a record high for Ukraine in recent decades. This year, we are already trained, we understand what measures need to be taken to ensure that the floods do not pass through the Dnipro River and that nature causes minimal damage to people living near the river

- Streltsov said.

He noted that there is a free capacity, because as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, Ukraine lost 14 cubic kilometers of fresh water used for water supply and irrigation. 

"We currently have a free reservoir into which we can discharge excess water. But this does not mean that we should not take action. This year's winter was mild, so the soil did not freeze, the soil is saturated with water, so there will be enough water coming upstream, and we will need to take appropriate measures," he said. 

Strelets said that the State Water Agency had been given appropriate instructions to minimize the consequences of the flood and to allow it to pass. 

"We understand in principle how to minimize any negative impact," Strelets said. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
