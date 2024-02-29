Minister: Ministry of Environment understands how to minimize the consequences of possible spring floods

The Ministry of Environment has an understanding of how to minimize any negative impact of this year's possible spring flood. Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Last year's flood was a record high for Ukraine in recent decades. This year, we are already trained, we understand what measures need to be taken to ensure that the floods do not pass through the Dnipro River and that nature causes minimal damage to people living near the river - Streltsov said.

He noted that there is a free capacity, because as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, Ukraine lost 14 cubic kilometers of fresh water used for water supply and irrigation.

"We currently have a free reservoir into which we can discharge excess water. But this does not mean that we should not take action. This year's winter was mild, so the soil did not freeze, the soil is saturated with water, so there will be enough water coming upstream, and we will need to take appropriate measures," he said.

Strelets said that the State Water Agency had been given appropriate instructions to minimize the consequences of the flood and to allow it to pass.

"We understand in principle how to minimize any negative impact," Strelets said.

