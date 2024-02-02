ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
National Joint Stock Company "Water of Ukraine" to be established in Ukraine - Ministry of Environment

National Joint Stock Company "Water of Ukraine" to be established in Ukraine - Ministry of Environment

To ensure monitoring and control over the use of water resources in Ukraine, it is planned to establish NJSC "Water of Ukraine".

To ensure monitoring and control over the use of water resources in Ukraine, it is planned to establish NJSC Water of Ukraine. This was announced during the forum "United for Nature. Agenda for Ukraine" forum, the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strelets said, the press service of the Ministry of Environment reports, according to UNN.

The issue of sustainable water use and "good" water status is a matter of national security. In the context of the military budget, we must find a way to balance the use of water resources and ensure the availability of water for every Ukrainian,

- Ruslan Strilets noted.

Details

It is noted that the creation of the National Joint Stock Company "Water of Ukraine" will ensure the application of transparent market mechanisms for business and affordable, high-quality water for people.

As experts noted during the Forum, the reform of the sector and the introduction of effective management are expected to attract 1.4 billion in funds for the repair and modernization of water infrastructure.

It is emphasized that the projected economic effect of the reforms is +1.2% of additional GDP growth in Ukraine annually as a result of the project.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

