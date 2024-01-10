ukenru
The Verkhovna Rada unveiled one of the options for approving the Law on Mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada unveiled one of the options for approving the Law on Mobilization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24663 views

Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak outlined the process of adopting the law on mobilization, which includes the government's revision and the first reading on Friday. This scheme is not final and has a strict time frame.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak shared a scenario in his telegram channel how the law on mobilization could be adopted in the first reading, UNN reports.

Details

The MP noted that the following option is currently being considered: to collect proposals, then submit a proposal to the Committee on Thursday to send it to the government for revision, then quickly receive a revised version from the government on Friday and approve it in the first reading on Friday.

"In this case, then all these recommendations will be taken into account in the text of the first reading, and not left for the second reading, as I have written about here many times

Zheleznyak wrote.

Addendum

He emphasized that this is not a final decision, but one of the scenarios. He also emphasized that this is a rather ambitious goal in terms of time.

At least it will be difficult to prescribe and carry out all this in a day

the politician added.

Context

As UNN reported , tomorrow, January 11, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the first reading the government's draft law on mobilization.

On December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft law No. 10378 regulating mobilization, recruitment and military service. This legislative initiative envisages a number of restrictions and sanctions against Ukrainian citizens liable for military service who evade mobilization.  

Draft law on mobilization: the National Assembly denies information about the decision to return the document to the Cabinet of Ministers10.01.24, 21:54 • 25312 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

