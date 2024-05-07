The Verkhovna Rada plans to take a step towards introducing the institution of preventive restructuring

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82938 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107711 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150536 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154540 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250726 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165474 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226104 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41364 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33406 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65611 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33914 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59805 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250726 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226104 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212161 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237901 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224679 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82938 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59805 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65611 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112987 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113876 views
The Verkhovna Rada plans to take a step towards introducing the institution of preventive restructuring

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17679 views

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the first reading a draft law that provides for the introduction of preventive restructuring procedures at one of its next meetings

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the first reading a draft law that provides for Directive 2019/1023 of the European Parliament and of the Council of the European Union and the introduction of preventive restructuring procedures at one of its next meetings. UNN reports this with reference to the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada meeting.

Oleksiy Movchan, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Economic Development, reported that the draft law No. 10143 on amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Bankruptcy Procedures and other legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the implementation of Directive 2019/1023 of the European Parliament and of the Council of the European Union and the introduction of preventive restructuring procedures (Reg. No. 10143) will introduce the institution of preventive restructuring in Ukraine.

This means that Ukraine, like the EU countries, will have a tool to prevent insolvency for businesses

- Movchan stated.

The main provisions of the draft law are as follows:

  • the benefits of the new procedure for business;
  • the difference between preventive restructuring and out-of-court reorganization;
  • effect of the moratorium;
  • enforcement proceedings;
  • process administration;
  • detection of early signs of insolvency;
  • voting procedure, influence of stakeholders on the procedure.

According to the explanatory memorandum to the draft law, one of the objectives of implementing EU Directive 2019/1023 is to unify the relevant legislation of the EU Member States in order to introduce common rules for preventive restructuring throughout the EU, which requires Ukraine, as a candidate for EU membership, to implement EU Directive 2019/1023 properly and efficiently into the national legislation of Ukraine.

At its meeting on December 4, 2023, the Committee on Economic Development decided to recommend to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to include the said draft law in the agenda of the session and, following the results of its consideration in the first reading, to adopt it as a basis, reducing the deadline for submission of proposals and amendments by the subjects of the right of legislative initiative by half, taking into account part one of Article 116 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine".

Ukraine's debt has been recognized as sustainable and not subject to restructuring - IMF spokeswoman05.04.24, 11:05 • 26047 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

