The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider the draft law on amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine in the second reading

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the second reading the draft law on amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine in connection with the adoption of the Law of Ukraine "On Peculiarities of Termination of State-Owned Enterprises by Decision of the State Property Fund of Ukraine" at one of its next meetings. UNN reports this with reference to the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada meeting.

Draft Law No. 9387 on Amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine in connection with the adoption of the Law of Ukraine "On Peculiarities of Termination of State-Owned Enterprises by Decision of the State Property Fund of Ukraine", in particular, proposes to include in the sources of formation of the special fund of the state budget the funds received from the sale of property of state unitary enterprises in accordance with the Law of Ukraine of 11.04.2023 No. 3037-IX "On Peculiarities of Termination of State-Owned Enterprises by Decision of the State Property Fund of Ukraine", with the allocation of such funds for the implementation o

According to the State Property Fund, there are currently more than 1,200 non-operating state-owned enterprises in Ukraine that exist only on paper and generate significant losses for the state. The new Law No. 3037-IX will allow repayment of debts of non-operating enterprises to the state budget and employees, while introducing a mechanism for self-financing the liquidation procedure of the respective enterprises (i.e. without spending additional budget funds).The adoption of this draft law will enshrine in the budget legislation a mechanism for financing the process of termination of the respective state unitary enterprises and ensure the implementation of the envisaged tasks of the new Law No. 037-IX.

In July 2023, the Budget Committee recommended to adopt as a basis, with revision for the second reading under the shortened procedure, the draft law on amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine in connection with the adoption of the Law of Ukraine "On Peculiarities of Termination of State-Owned Enterprises by Decision of the State Property Fund of Ukraine".

