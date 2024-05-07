The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider the draft law on amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine in the second reading

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82910 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107704 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150530 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154534 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250723 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165474 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41341 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33393 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65586 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33881 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59773 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250723 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212160 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237899 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224677 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82910 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59773 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65586 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112987 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113876 views
The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider the draft law on amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine in the second reading

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20229 views

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine to facilitate the liquidation of more than 1,200 non-operating state-owned enterprises under the new law “On Peculiarities of Termination of State-Owned Enterprises by Decision of the State Property Fund of Ukraine”.

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the second reading the draft law on amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine in connection with the adoption of the Law of Ukraine "On Peculiarities of Termination of State-Owned Enterprises by Decision of the State Property Fund of Ukraine" at one of its next meetings. UNN reports this with reference to the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada meeting.

Draft Law No. 9387 on Amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine in connection with the adoption of the Law of Ukraine "On Peculiarities of Termination of State-Owned Enterprises by Decision of the State Property Fund of Ukraine", in particular, proposes to include in the sources of formation of the special fund of the state budget the funds received from the sale of property of state unitary enterprises in accordance with the Law of Ukraine of 11.04.2023 No. 3037-IX "On Peculiarities of Termination of State-Owned Enterprises by Decision of the State Property Fund of Ukraine", with the allocation of such funds for the implementation o

According to the State Property Fund, there are currently more than 1,200 non-operating state-owned enterprises in Ukraine that exist only on paper and generate significant losses for the state. The new Law No. 3037-IX will allow repayment of debts of non-operating enterprises to the state budget and employees, while introducing a mechanism for self-financing the liquidation procedure of the respective enterprises (i.e. without spending additional budget funds).The adoption of this draft law will enshrine in the budget legislation a mechanism for financing the process of termination of the respective state unitary enterprises and ensure the implementation of the envisaged tasks of the new Law No. 037-IX.

AddendumAddendum

In July 2023, the Budget Committee recommended to adopt as a basis, with revision for the second reading under the shortened procedure, the draft law on amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine in connection with the adoption of the Law of Ukraine "On Peculiarities of Termination of State-Owned Enterprises by Decision of the State Property Fund of Ukraine".

The price is 194 times higher than the starting price: The State Property Fund sold the former Uman penal colony for UAH 29 million03.04.24, 13:07 • 22727 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

