U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Thursday that he saw no signs of European countries being interested in resuming imports of Russian energy. He was commenting on media reports about alleged U.S. plans to facilitate the sale of Russian gas to Europe. Reuters reported this, writes UNN.

European countries have made their position clear. They bet on Russia when it came to their energy future—not only natural gas, but also oil and coal. That bet proved unsuccessful. I have not heard of a single European country being interested in resuming energy imports from Russia - Wright said.

The publication previously reported that senior Russian and U.S. officials, including U.S. President's Special Representative Jared Kushner, held talks on bringing an American investor into the Nord Stream gas pipelines. They previously supplied gas to Europe through Germany, before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Nord Stream gas pipelines are currently under U.S. and EU sanctions, making any resumption of their operations illegal. At the same time, the potential transfer of the pipelines to the control of American owners could prompt Washington to soften its position.

No, I cannot confirm that. I read various reports in the press, and I can say that all kinds of ideas are being discussed - Wright noted.

His statements came against the backdrop of an unprecedented meeting of the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia, during which differences over Ukraine emerged despite an agreement on a "peace declaration."

The European Union is gradually moving away from Russian energy after Moscow launched a full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022. The EU plans to completely end imports of Russian liquefied natural gas by the end of 2026 and pipeline gas by the end of 2027.

As for energy agreements with Russia, I cannot say anything about what will happen after the war ends - Wright added.

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