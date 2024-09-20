US says it is approaching a stricter regime for Russian oil

Deputy National Security Advisor of the United States Dalip Singh said that the US is approaching a stricter regime for Russian oil. This includes restrictions on the shadow fleet and the amount of oil Russia is allowed to supply to the market. He said this during a speech at the Carnegie Endowment on September 19, UNN reports.

"...two different lines of effort: disarming the Russian war machine and cutting off its funding, and sanctions and export controls are our tools," Singh said.

According to him, "disarming the Russian military machine is really about changing the incentives of third countries that produce components that end up directly on the battlefield, which is in Russia's favor, or as a staging area, and China is the most egregious violator of our sanctions regime in this regard, but India, Turkey, the UAE and other countries as well.

In terms of cutting off funding for the war machine, it's all about energy, and I think we're getting to a point where we can talk about a much stricter regime both in terms of the shadow fleet and in terms of the amount of oil that Russia is allowed to supply to the market. These are two areas of effort that I would say we need to intensify in order to achieve the goals - Singh said.

