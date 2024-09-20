US says it is approaching a stricter regime for Russian oil

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111788 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115115 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187067 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147762 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149345 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141383 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192405 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112278 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181878 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104935 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 54233 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 39901 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 82087 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 56910 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 53331 views
Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187074 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192410 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181883 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208935 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197452 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147144 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146609 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150925 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141990 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158562 views
US says it is approaching a stricter regime for Russian oil

US says it is approaching a stricter regime for Russian oil

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13374 views

The Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs announced that the US is approaching a stricter regime for Russian oil. This includes restrictions on the shadow fleet and the amount of oil Russia is allowed to supply to the market.

Deputy National Security Advisor of the United States Dalip Singh said that the US is approaching a stricter regime for Russian oil. This includes restrictions on the shadow fleet and the amount of oil Russia is allowed to supply to the market. He said this during a speech at the Carnegie Endowment on September 19, UNN reports.

Details

"...two different lines of effort: disarming the Russian war machine and cutting off its funding, and sanctions and export controls are our tools," Singh said.

According to him, "disarming the Russian military machine is really about changing the incentives of third countries that produce components that end up directly on the battlefield, which is in Russia's favor, or as a staging area, and China is the most egregious violator of our sanctions regime in this regard, but India, Turkey, the UAE and other countries as well.

In terms of cutting off funding for the war machine, it's all about energy, and I think we're getting to a point where we can talk about a much stricter regime both in terms of the shadow fleet and in terms of the amount of oil that Russia is allowed to supply to the market. These are two areas of effort that I would say we need to intensify in order to achieve the goals

- Singh said.

EU may impose sanctions on financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia - Special Representative18.09.24, 17:35 • 47790 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

indiaIndia
chinaChina
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising