The US is preparing criminal charges against Iran in connection with the hacking of Trump's campaign headquarters

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115656 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118209 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192573 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150474 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151100 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142144 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195343 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112353 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184450 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104994 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 50833 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 77552 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 73788 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 48210 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 54849 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192573 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195343 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184450 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211406 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199733 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148495 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147848 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152036 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143038 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159513 views
The US is preparing criminal charges against Iran in connection with the hacking of Trump's campaign headquarters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12389 views

The U.S. Department of Justice is preparing criminal charges over the Iranian cyberattack on Trump's campaign headquarters. The attack was aimed at influencing the outcome of the November presidential election.

The U.S. Department of Justice is preparing criminal charges in connection with an Iranian cyberattack aimed at Donald Trump's presidential campaign to influence the outcome of the November presidential election. UNN writes with reference to AP.

Details

The US Department of Justice is preparing criminal charges in connection with an Iranian hacking attack on Donald Trump's presidential campaign to influence the outcome of the November election, two people close to the case said on Thursday.

It is not yet known when the charges will be announced and against whom they will be brought. However, it is noted that they are the result of an FBI investigation into interference, which interagency investigators quickly linked to Iran's attempt to influence US policy.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, responsible for national security at the Department of Justice, said the following in a speech in New York on Thursday:

“(Iran) is making more efforts to influence this year's elections than in previous election cycles, and Iran's activities are becoming more aggressive in the run-up to the elections,” the official said.

On August 10, the Trump campaign announced that it had been the victim of a hacking attack, claiming that Iranian hackers had stolen and distributed confidential internal documents. At least three media outlets - Politico, The New York Times, and The Washington Post - have obtained leaked confidential materials from the Trump campaign. Each of these media outlets refused to disclose any details about how and what exactly was obtained.

The US imposes new sanctions on Moscow and Tehran over Iran's missile sales to Russia10.09.24, 20:09 • 19210 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

