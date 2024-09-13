The US is preparing criminal charges against Iran in connection with the hacking of Trump's campaign headquarters

The U.S. Department of Justice is preparing criminal charges in connection with an Iranian cyberattack aimed at Donald Trump's presidential campaign to influence the outcome of the November presidential election. UNN writes with reference to AP.

Details

The US Department of Justice is preparing criminal charges in connection with an Iranian hacking attack on Donald Trump's presidential campaign to influence the outcome of the November election, two people close to the case said on Thursday.

It is not yet known when the charges will be announced and against whom they will be brought. However, it is noted that they are the result of an FBI investigation into interference, which interagency investigators quickly linked to Iran's attempt to influence US policy.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, responsible for national security at the Department of Justice, said the following in a speech in New York on Thursday:

“(Iran) is making more efforts to influence this year's elections than in previous election cycles, and Iran's activities are becoming more aggressive in the run-up to the elections,” the official said.

On August 10, the Trump campaign announced that it had been the victim of a hacking attack, claiming that Iranian hackers had stolen and distributed confidential internal documents. At least three media outlets - Politico, The New York Times, and The Washington Post - have obtained leaked confidential materials from the Trump campaign. Each of these media outlets refused to disclose any details about how and what exactly was obtained.

The US imposes new sanctions on Moscow and Tehran over Iran's missile sales to Russia