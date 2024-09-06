The US explains restrictions on the use of ATACMS in Ukraine

The United States does not authorize the use of Western long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia for several reasons, including the small number of long-range ATACMS missiles, Deputy Defense Department spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said during a briefing for journalists on Thursday, September 5, UNN reports .

Details

She also mentioned concerns about the escalation of the conflict,

“There are a limited number of ATACMS. There's no surplus of these long-range assets. And, of course, one thing we always evaluate is escalation, and that's something we've been very clear about from the beginning,” she said.

At the same time, the Pentagon spokesperson added that the Defense Forces are successfully using ATACMS for combat operations in eastern and southern Ukraine. And that is where the United States is helping them to direct their combat power.

Singh also confirmed yesterday's statement by White House security communications adviser John Kirby that ATACMS' range would not be sufficient to strike Russian airfields from which planes take off to strike Ukraine.

“According to our intelligence, 90% of Russian aircraft launching guided bombs and missiles against Ukraine are located at airfields 300 kilometers away from the territory controlled by Ukraine,” the spokesperson added.

She announced that strengthening Ukraine's air defense will be on the agenda of the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in Ramstein, Germany, on Friday, September 6.

The day before, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that the United States would not change its policy on US missile strikes on military targets in Russia because Russian aircraft are outside the range of ATACMS.

Syrskyi: operation in Kursk region prevented a new Russian offensive