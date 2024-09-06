ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US explains restrictions on the use of ATACMS in Ukraine

The US explains restrictions on the use of ATACMS in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25440 views

The Pentagon has given reasons for the ban on strikes against Russia with ATACMS missiles. The limited number, risk of escalation, and insufficient range to hit Russian airfields are the main factors.

The United States does not authorize the use of Western long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia for several reasons, including the small number of long-range ATACMS missiles, Deputy Defense Department spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said during a briefing for journalists on Thursday, September 5, UNN reports .

Details

She also mentioned concerns about the escalation of the conflict,

“There are a limited number of ATACMS. There's no surplus of these long-range assets. And, of course, one thing we always evaluate is escalation, and that's something we've been very clear about from the beginning,” she said.

At the same time, the Pentagon spokesperson added that the Defense Forces are successfully using ATACMS for combat operations in eastern and southern Ukraine. And that is where the United States is helping them to direct their combat power.

Singh also confirmed yesterday's statement by White House security communications adviser John Kirby that ATACMS' range would not be sufficient to strike Russian airfields from which planes take off to strike Ukraine.

“According to our intelligence, 90% of Russian aircraft launching guided bombs and missiles against Ukraine are located at airfields 300 kilometers away from the territory controlled by Ukraine,” the spokesperson added.

She announced that strengthening Ukraine's air defense will be on the agenda of the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in Ramstein, Germany, on Friday, September 6.

The day before, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that the United States would not change its policy on US missile strikes on military targets in Russia because Russian aircraft are outside the range of ATACMS.

Syrskyi: operation in Kursk region prevented a new Russian offensive05.09.24, 23:26 • 89595 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

