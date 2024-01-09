The US convened arms manufacturers and discussed Ukraine's access to innovative American equipment

Representatives of the White House on Monday met with heads of venture capital, technology and defense companies to discuss Ukraine's access to innovative American equipment. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The meeting lasted five hours and the conversation focused on drones, opposition to drones, and the problem of demining.

White House National Security Council Chairman Jake Sullivan convened the meeting to push for a "renewed focus on helping Ukraine overcome the technological challenges that are hindering progress and momentum on the battlefield.

The meeting was attended by the heads of Fortem Aerospace (which created the interceptor drone for the Shaheda - ed.), heads of defense companies Palantir Technologies and Anduril Industries, and drone manufacturer Skydio.

Administration officials said Monday's meeting gave them the opportunity to learn about new opportunities for U.S. industry in the hope that the U.S. government can promote the application of these innovations in Ukraine.

