Alexander Vinnyk, a citizen of a terrorist country convicted in the United States for money laundering through cryptocurrency transactions, arrived in moscow as part of a detainee exchange. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

In exchange for him, russia released American teacher Mark Vogel, who had previously been convicted on drug charges. It also became known that another US citizen was released in belarus, but his name was not disclosed.

Vogel's release has already provoked a reaction in Washington. Officials see the exchange as part of broader negotiations that could influence further diplomatic moves.

Recall

In 2024, kadyrov offered the United States to release Ukrainian prisoners in exchange for the lifting of sanctions against his family. The specific number of prisoners was not disclosed.

