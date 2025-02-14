ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 17290 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 58527 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 82483 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108193 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 81640 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119083 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101447 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113117 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116758 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154436 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 95383 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 63506 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 32819 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 94688 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 55402 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108193 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119083 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154436 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144978 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177262 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 55402 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 94688 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134634 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136540 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164735 views
The us and russia exchange prisoners: who returned home

Kyiv  •  UNN

 30927 views

The terrorist country exchanged American teacher Mark Vogel for its citizen alexander vinnyk, convicted of money laundering. An additional US citizen was released in belarus.

Alexander Vinnyk, a citizen of a terrorist country convicted in the United States for money laundering through cryptocurrency transactions, arrived in moscow as part of a detainee exchange. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

In exchange for him, russia released American teacher Mark Vogel, who had previously been convicted on drug charges. It also became known that another US citizen was released in belarus, but his name was not disclosed. 

Vogel's release has already provoked a reaction in Washington. Officials see the exchange as part of broader negotiations that could influence further diplomatic moves.

Recall

In 2024, kadyrov offered the United States to release Ukrainian prisoners in exchange for the lifting of sanctions against his family. The specific number of prisoners was not disclosed.

Chechen leader Kadyrov offers the US to lift sanctions against his family in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners05.01.24, 15:51 • 25616 views

Julia Kotwicka

reutersReuters
united-statesUnited States

