The United States will allocate funds for more than 3 million textbooks for Ukrainian schools
Kyiv • UNN
Through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Washington will finance the printing of more than 3 million textbooks for 12,000 Ukrainian primary schools
This year, the United States will finance the printing of more than 3 million textbooks for students of 12 thousand junior schools in Ukraine. This is stated in a statement of the White House, reports UNN.
details
The US government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), will assist Ukraine in printing more than 3 million textbooks, which will be received by students in more than 12 thousand primary schools.
In a statement, the White House notes that the Russian Federation "is waging a war not only against the Ukrainian military, but also against the Ukrainian people," recalling how on May 23, the Russians destroyed the factor-Druk printing house in Kharkiv.
50,000 books burned due to Russia's attack on Kharkiv: Zelensky shows the consequences24.05.24, 10:59 • 19187 views
This is part of Russia's ongoing destruction of printing houses in Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities. Kharkiv printing houses produce a significant percentage of all books in Ukraine, including textbooks for Ukrainian children. By attacking these printing houses, Russia is attacking Ukraine's education system. We will not allow Russia to succeed
recall
On Thursday, May 23, Russia launched a missile strike on Kharkiv, hitting one of the largest printing houses in Europe, factor-Druk, where books are published by almost all Ukrainian publishers.
As a result of this strike, 7 people were killed and 21 more people were injured.