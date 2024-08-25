The United States eliminates the leader of the terrorist group “Hurras al-Din” in Syria

In , the US military conducted a successful operation in Syria, which resulted in the elimination of one of the leaders of the terrorist group Hurras al-Din, Abu Abd al-Rahman al-Maqqi. This is reported by the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM) on its Twitter account (X), UNN reports.

Details

Al-Maqqi, who was a member of the Shura Council of this Salafist jihadist organization, was responsible for overseeing terrorist operations from Syria. He was killed in a targeted kinetic strike.

The Commander of U.S. Central Command, General Michael E. Curiel, noted that the United States remains committed to the ultimate defeat of terrorists in the CENTCOM area of responsibility who threaten the United States, its allies and partners, and regional stability.

This operation was another step in the fight against international terrorism and emphasized the US readiness to counter threats in the Middle East.

