The United States demands urgent action from Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza
Kyiv • UNN
The US has called on Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza within a month. Otherwise, Israel may face restrictions on US military aid.
Details
According to reports, this warning was the toughest in the last year since the conflict with Hamas began.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin sent a letter to Israeli officials in which they emphasized the need to take concrete steps to improve the situation in the Palestinian enclave, which is deteriorating amid renewed Israeli military operations in northern Gaza. US officials emphasized the urgency of responding to the humanitarian crisis.
