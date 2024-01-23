The United States and the United Kingdom launch new strikes on the capital of Yemen

The United States and Britain have launched new air strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. Al Jazeera writes about it, UNN reports .

A correspondent reported that explosions were heard in the Houthi-controlled capital, while a Houthi official said the bombing hit the capital's al-Daylami air base, as well as locations in Taiz, al-Bayda and Hajjah governorates.

A U.S. official confirmed that the strikes targeted Houthi missile platforms, drones, and weapons depots.

The U.S.-led air attacks were directed against the Houthis in response to a group of Iranian allies attacking shipping in the Red Sea. the statement reads

The Houthis claim that their attacks are focused on Israeli-affiliated ships and are aimed at supporting Gaza.

According to officials, Tomahawk missiles were fired from warships and submarines, and fighter jets were used to destroy Houthi missile caches and launch sites.

