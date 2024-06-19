The Ukrainian won "silver" of the European Fencing Championship

Ukrainian rapier player Daria Mironyuk won silver at the European Fencing Championship, which is being held in Basel, Switzerland. This was reported in the NOC of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The fact that Ukraine will have a European Championship medal in the individual women's rapier became known already in the semifinals, where our Daria Mironyuk and Alina Polozyuk met. the message says

Mironyuk with a score of 15:13 came out the winner of this confrontation. In the semifinals, the 22-year-old from Kiev defeated the champion of the European games-2023 Yulia Valchik — Klimashik from Poland-15:11.

And in the final, the Ukrainian gave a decent fight, but still lost to the titled Italian Arianna Errigo — 10:15.

"Silver", which was won by Daria Mironyuk, was only the second medal of Ukraine in the women's rapier in the entire history of the European Championships after the" bronze " of the current senior coach of our team Olga Leleyko in Ghent-2007.

