The Ukrainian won "silver" of the European Fencing Championship

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 476 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17203 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 154212 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148828 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161831 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212206 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246605 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152959 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371051 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183504 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 476 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 154212 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129582 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141708 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12830 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13999 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18018 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19142 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37399 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Ukrainian won "silver" of the European Fencing Championship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18845 views

Daria Mironyuk won a silver medal in the women's rapier competition at the European Fencing Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

The Ukrainian won "silver" of the European Fencing Championship

Ukrainian rapier player Daria Mironyuk won silver at the European Fencing Championship, which is being held in Basel, Switzerland. This was reported in the NOC of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The fact that Ukraine will have a European Championship medal in the individual women's rapier became known already in the semifinals, where our Daria Mironyuk and Alina Polozyuk met.

the message says

Mironyuk with a score of 15:13 came out the winner of this confrontation. In the semifinals, the 22-year-old from Kiev defeated the champion of the European games-2023 Yulia Valchik — Klimashik from Poland-15:11.

And in the final, the Ukrainian gave a decent fight, but still lost to the titled Italian Arianna Errigo — 10:15.

"Silver", which was won by Daria Mironyuk, was only the second medal of Ukraine in the women's rapier in the entire history of the European Championships after the" bronze " of the current senior coach of our team Olga Leleyko in Ghent-2007.

Ukrainian fencer Kryvytska did not shake hands with the Russian after the fight. Her opponent responded with a swear word18.06.24, 19:55 • 18008 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
Switzerland
Ukraine
