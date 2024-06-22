The Ukrainian military destroyed 12 missiles and 13 attack drones in an air battle

During the air battle, Ukrainian forces destroyed 12 enemy missiles and 13 attack UAVs. This is reported by the commander of the Air Forces, Lieutenant General Nikolai Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of June 22, 2024, the invaders carried out a missile and air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine, using air, sea and land-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs.

A total of 16 enemy missiles of various types and 13 attack UAVs were used.:

- 10 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles from TU-95 Ms strategic aviation aircraft.

- 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

- 4 Kalibr cruise missiles.

- 13 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136"type.

As a result of the air battle, 25 air targets were shot down:

- 7 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles.

- 4 Kalibr cruise missiles.

- - 1 Iskander-K cruise missile.

- 13 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136"type.

russia lost 1,110 military personnel in a day