The Ukrainian military destroyed 12 missiles and 13 attack drones in an air battle

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5174 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 98947 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 109665 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 125280 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192305 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235500 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144644 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369545 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181990 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149682 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 98947 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 91612 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 109665 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 105387 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 125280 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3006 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6208 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12556 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14124 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18031 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Ukrainian military destroyed 12 missiles and 13 attack drones in an air battle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34643 views

During the air battle, the Ukrainian military destroyed 12 enemy missiles and 13 attack drones launched by the russian invaders at critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military destroyed 12 missiles and 13 attack drones in an air battle

During the air battle, Ukrainian forces destroyed 12 enemy missiles and 13 attack UAVs. This is reported by the commander of the Air Forces, Lieutenant General Nikolai Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of June 22, 2024, the invaders carried out a missile and air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine, using air, sea and land-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs.

A total of 16 enemy missiles of various types and 13 attack UAVs were used.:

- 10 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles from TU-95 Ms strategic aviation aircraft.

- 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

- 4 Kalibr cruise missiles.

- 13 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136"type.

As a result of the air battle, 25 air targets were shot down:

- 7 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles.

- 4 Kalibr cruise missiles.

- - 1 Iskander-K cruise missile.

- 13 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136"type.

russia lost 1,110 military personnel in a day22.06.24, 08:09 • 103045 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
