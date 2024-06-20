The Ukrainian It Army conducted a large-scale operation, hacking a number of Russian services, including financial, communication and electronic platforms. This was reported by the Ministry of digital transformation of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that some users have stopped working Sberbank, VTB, Tinkoff, beeline, MTS, Vkontakte and the Mir payment system.

Terrorist sponsor companies have not been able to provide online services for several hours, and Russians have not been able to use their services noted in the Ministry of Digital Development.

Help

The IT Army of Ukraine is a community of IT specialists from all over the world who united after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

