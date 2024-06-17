Polish sports TV channel TVP Sport suffered a cyber attack

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14434 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 138851 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 137918 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151775 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 206662 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243494 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150678 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370649 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183076 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149931 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 138851 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 119066 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 137918 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131700 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151775 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10943 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12267 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16434 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17688 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30525 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Polish sports TV channel TVP Sport suffered a cyber attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22650 views

On Sunday, the Polish sports channel TVP Sport suffered a cyberattack from IP addresses in Poland, which interrupted the broadcast of the Poland-Netherlands match for a while before services were restored.

Polish sports TV channel TVP Sport suffered a cyber attack

On Sunday, the Polish sports channel TVP Sport suffered a cyberattack. This was reported by PAP, according to UNN.

Details

According to TVP Info on social media, on Sunday at 15:00, Polish television fell victim to a hacker attack during the broadcast of the match.

The attack prevented fans from watching the start of the Poland-Netherlands match on the Internet.

According to the information, the attack was carried out from IP addresses in Poland.

IT services quickly resumed operations.

Thus, at the beginning of the second half of the match, access to the site was restored.

In addition, TVP Sport director Jakub Kwiatkowski apologized to the fans for the inconvenience on the X website.

NATO agrees on options for responding to Russia's sabotage and cyberattacks14.06.24, 17:05 • 26260 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the WorldTechnologies
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91