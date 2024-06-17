Polish sports TV channel TVP Sport suffered a cyber attack

On Sunday, the Polish sports channel TVP Sport suffered a cyberattack. This was reported by PAP, according to UNN.

Details

According to TVP Info on social media, on Sunday at 15:00, Polish television fell victim to a hacker attack during the broadcast of the match.

The attack prevented fans from watching the start of the Poland-Netherlands match on the Internet.

According to the information, the attack was carried out from IP addresses in Poland.

IT services quickly resumed operations.

Thus, at the beginning of the second half of the match, access to the site was restored.

In addition, TVP Sport director Jakub Kwiatkowski apologized to the fans for the inconvenience on the X website.

