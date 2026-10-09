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The Ukrainian "Bebradron," with a range of up to 45 km, has received approval from the Ministry of Defense — what is known about the new strike UAV

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

The strike "Bebradron," with a payload of up to 7.5 kg and a range of 45 km, has passed codification by the Ministry of Defense. The drone can already be procured by the military.

The Ukrainian "Bebradron," with a range of up to 45 km, has received approval from the Ministry of Defense — what is known about the new strike UAV

The Ukrainian strike drone "Bebradron," capable of carrying up to 7.5 kg of payload and operating at a range of up to 45 km, has undergone codification by the Ministry of Defence. Military personnel can now officially purchase it with state funds. This was reported by the developer company BlueBird Tech, writes UNN.

Details

"Bebradron" is a fixed-wing, aircraft-type tactical drone created in Ukraine to perform combat missions at medium ranges.

According to the manufacturer, the drone reaches speeds of up to 150 km/h, remains airborne for 30 minutes, and transmits video and telemetry to the operator in real time.

What is special about the Ukrainian development

The drone is launched using a compact pneumatic catapult manufactured by BlueBird Tech. This makes it possible to use the drone without large launch equipment.

Military units can now purchase it directly and officially use it on the battlefield. Thus, pilots have more opportunities to engage enemy targets

— said BlueBird Tech head Valerii Zarubin.

In addition to the strike version, the developers created the modular "Bebradron KIT" platform and the "Bebradron-M" training modification for operator training.

Codification means that the drone has undergone the necessary official procedures and can be supplied to the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the volume of future state procurements has not yet been reported.

Russia is preparing new unmanned aerial vehicles for strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure — ISW06.10.26, 05:27 • 12799 views

Stepan Haftko

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