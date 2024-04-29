The type of missile is being established, but it had shrapnel in it: Pletenchuk on Russia's deadly strike on Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
a Russian missile strike on civilian infrastructure in Odesa contained shrapnel intended to destroy manpower, killing three people and injuring 20.
The type of missile that attacked Odesa is currently being established, but we can say that it contained shrapnel, which is used to destroy manpower. This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, from the scene, UNN reports.
As of now, all the circumstances of another strike, another war crime of the Russian Federation, are being established. As you can see, the strike was on civilian infrastructure, on sports complexes. No military objects are observed in this location and have never been observed
He noted that the type of missile that was used in the strike is currently being identified.
But I can say that there are holes from shrapnel on the walls around the affected facility. That is, this is a munition designed to destroy manpower. It is designed for combat operations. Certainly not for attacks on civilian infrastructure and civilians
Recall
The number of victims of the Russian missile strike in Odesa has increased to three. In addition, 20 people were reported wounded.
