The transparency register will start working in 2025, before that it will be tested by lobbying entities – NAPC

The implementation of the law" on lobbying " is planned until January 1, 2025. Currently, the rules of ethical behavior of lobbying entities are being improved, and potential lobbying entities will be involved at the stage of testing the Register.

Chairman of the NACP Viktor Pavlik together with representatives of the European Business Association (EBA) discussed a number of issues related to the law "on lobbying".

We are talking about the definition: who will be affected? can lawyers become subjects of lobbying?; how will verify information in the transparency registry?

The NAPC representative's response for today is as follows:

The launch of the Transparency Register is a key condition for a full launch of the lobbying market in Ukraine. We plan to launch the Registry by January 1, 2025. - noted the chairman of the NACP.

But before the upcoming launch, active preparation is being carried out:

The NACP is working on developing a Transparency Register, in particular technical documentation. We actively involve the International Technical Assistance Project in this process, so as not to use budget funds.

Now the NACP is working on the rules of ethical behavior of lobbying entities



Pavlushchik added that it is necessary to consolidate the efforts of business, the public and the NACP in order for the registry to become a convenient and transparent tool for users. Therefore, it is planned to attract potential lobbying entities to participate in the stage of testing the register at the final stage of its creation.

Also during the meeting, they discussed responsibilities for business, responsibility for violating the requirements of the legislation in the field of lobbying, lobbying without registration and so on.

Representatives of the Association noted important points that require additional settlement.

The president of Ukraine signed the law "on lobbying"adopted by the Parliament on February 23, 2024. The law is designed to ensure transparency of influence on state processes and openness of interaction between the government, business and civil society.

