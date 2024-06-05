The transparency register will start working in 2025, before that it will be tested by lobbying entities – NAPC

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 42786 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101008 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144253 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148834 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244337 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172920 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164437 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148168 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222426 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 78000 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110559 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 37526 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 50842 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 87345 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244340 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222430 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208765 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234684 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221661 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 42799 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25942 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31118 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110559 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112585 views
Actual
The transparency register will start working in 2025, before that it will be tested by lobbying entities – NAPC

The transparency register will start working in 2025, before that it will be tested by lobbying entities – NAPC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41701 views

The launch of the Transparency Register, which is a key condition for the full launch of the lobbying market in Ukraine, is planned for January 1, 2025.

The implementation of the law" on lobbying " is planned until January 1, 2025. Currently, the rules of ethical behavior of lobbying entities are being improved, and potential lobbying entities will be involved at the stage of testing the Register.

This is reported by UNN, with reference to information from the press service of the NACP.

Details

Chairman of the NACP Viktor Pavlik together with representatives of the European Business Association (EBA) discussed a number of issues related to the law "on lobbying".

We are talking about the definition: who will be affected? can lawyers become subjects of lobbying?; how will  verify information in the transparency registry? 

The NAPC representative's response for today is as follows:

The launch of the Transparency Register is a key condition for a full launch of the lobbying market in Ukraine. We plan to launch the Registry by January 1, 2025.

- noted the chairman of the NACP. 

But before the upcoming launch, active preparation is being carried out:

  • The NACP is working on developing a Transparency Register, in particular technical documentation. We actively involve the International Technical Assistance Project in this process, so as not to use budget funds.
  • Now the NACP is working on the rules of ethical behavior of lobbying entities

Pavlushchik added that it is necessary to consolidate the efforts of business, the public and the NACP in order for the registry to become a convenient and transparent tool for users. Therefore, it is planned to attract potential lobbying entities to participate in the stage  of testing the register at the final stage of its creation. 

Also during the meeting, they discussed responsibilities for business,  responsibility for violating the requirements of the legislation in the field of lobbying, lobbying without registration  and so on. 

Representatives of the Association noted important points that require additional settlement.

recall

The president of Ukraine signed the law "on lobbying"adopted by the Parliament on February 23, 2024. The law is designed to ensure transparency of influence on state processes and openness of interaction between the government, business and civil society. 

Control of employees of Special Services has been improved: a new unit will check declarations and lifestyle05.06.24, 12:20 • 22632 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising