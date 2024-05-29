The third camp for prisoners of war of the Russian Federation has opened in Ukraine: it is already receiving the first arrivals

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 42710 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100993 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144240 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148825 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244315 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172916 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164436 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148168 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222413 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 77872 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110531 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 37336 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 50654 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 87147 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244303 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222406 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208740 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234660 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221636 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 42653 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25901 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31077 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110531 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112581 views
Actual
The third camp for prisoners of war of the Russian Federation has opened in Ukraine: it is already receiving the first arrivals

The third camp for prisoners of war of the Russian Federation has opened in Ukraine: it is already receiving the first arrivals

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47946 views

In Ukraine, the third camp "Center-3" has opened for the detention of Russian prisoners of war, which receives the first arrivals. There they will have the opportunity to work, play sports and spend their leisure time.

The third camp in Ukraine for holding Russian prisoners of war "Center-3" received the first Russians. In the camp, prisoners will be able to work, play sports and relax. This was reported by the press service of the project "I want to live", reports UNN

New prisoner-of-war camp "Center-3" received the first Russian prisoners of war

- the project statement says. 

It is noted that Ukraine was forced to open a new camp due to the large number of Russians who surrendered and the actual blocking of exchanges by the Russian side, 

I want to live believes that this is probably not the last such camp for Russian prisoners of war, which started working this year.

How to hold prisoners of war of the Russian Federation

As noted, the Russians who were captured are not held in high-security colonies together with prisoners, but in camps provided specifically for prisoners of war and special stages attached to the pre-trial detention center. They are not deprived of communication with their relatives, and the International Red Cross is allowed to visit them. Prisoners have the opportunity to receive parcels and money transfers, work, play sports and leisure activities. 

"Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia are deprived of all this, although Russia is a signatory to the Geneva Conventions," I want to live said. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

