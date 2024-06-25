The team of the MHP for the Community Charitable Foundation handed over bandura and kobza to students of kobza workshops

Songs and dumas in support of the defenders of Ukraine and new instruments for students of Kobzar's workshops who preserve and continue Ukrainian traditions - the annual Kobzar's Trinity festival took place in the Open Air Museum.

The festival traditionally brings together kobza players, bandura players, and lyre players from different parts of Ukraine - Kharkiv, Lviv, Kyiv, and other regions. The event aims to revive and popularize the kobza tradition. Among the co-organizers of the event is the MHP for Community Charitable Foundation, which systematically supports cultural projects that affirm Ukrainian identity.

The Foundation supported both the event and traditionally donated musical instruments to the Kyiv Kobza Workshop. The Veresayivka kobza was given to the students of musician Vitaliy Kobzar from Irpin. Another instrument, a folk bandura, was handed over to a young musician Yaroslav, a student of master Serhiy Perekhozhuk from the Kyiv Kobzar Workshop.

During the war, the kobzar and lirnytsia tradition took on a new meaning. It is about the formation of new values and meanings, about the realization of ourselves as Ukrainians and the discovery of our roots. Kobzars, bandura players, and lyre players are the bearers of such unique knowledge about our people. That is why our MHP for Community Charitable Foundation supports events and projects that will help more Ukrainians learn about this tradition and help musicians communicate with each other and get inspired. And to further motivate students to study this art, we donate musical instruments to kobza workshops - said Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP-Community Foundation.

Also, to preserve kobza traditions, last year the Foundation supported the idea of including "the practice of protecting the kobza tradition" in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage and donated musical instruments to three kobza workshops (Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv).

"Kobzarism is an important part of our cultural heritage and the nation's identity. Kobzar's dumas and ballads tell the story of our nation. Therefore, it is important to pass them on to the younger generation today. Holding the annual festival is one of the events that help Ukrainians to learn about their own culture," added Oles Sanin, director and co-organizer of the Kobzar Trinity festival.

The festival ended with a charity concert. Folk singers performed traditional dumas, historical and Cossack songs, cantos, and psalms that were once the basis of the repertoire of folk rhapsodists.